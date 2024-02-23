US Unveils Largest Package Of Sanctions Against Russia On 2Nd Anniversary Of Ukraine War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- On the eve of the second anniversary of the war on Ukraine, the United States announced Friday its biggest one-day sanctions against Russia for the ongoing war on its neighbor and the recent death of the anti-Putin activist Aleksey Navalny in prison.

"These sanctions will target individuals connected to Navalny's imprisonment as well as Russia's financial sector, defense industrial base, procurement networks and sanctions evaders across multiple continents," the US President Joe Biden said in a White House statement.

"They will ensure Putin pays an even steeper price for his aggression abroad and repression at home."

He pointed out that the US is imposing new export restrictions on nearly 100 entities for providing backdoor support for Russia's war machine.

"We are taking action to further reduce Russia's energy revenues. And I've directed my team to strengthen support for civil society, independent media, and those who fight for democracy around the world," he added.

In a separate statement, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced that the US is sanctioning almost 300 individuals and entities.

"Together with actions from the US Department of State (State), this is the largest number of sanctions imposed since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine," reads the statement.

"State is designating three Government of Russia officials in connection with Navalny's death; together, Treasury and State are sanctioning over 500 targets to impose additional costs for Russia's repression, human rights abuses, and aggression against Ukraine."

It noted that the US Department of Commerce is also adding more than 90 companies to the Entity List.

"To deny Russia the resources necessary to support its brutal war against Ukraine, Treasury is designating targets including a major cog in Russia's financial infrastructure; more than two dozen third-country sanctions evaders in Europe, East Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East; and hundreds of entities in Russia's military-industrial base and other key sectors," the Department of Treasury elaborated.

Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen affirmed that the US sanctions are affecting the Russian economy and the military industries sector.

"Russia's economy and military-industrial base are showing clear signs of weakness in part due to the actions we, along with our partners and allies around the world, have taken to support Ukraine's brave defense," Yellen said.

"Putin has mortgaged the present and future of the Russian people for his own aims to subjugate Ukraine. The Kremlin chooses to reorient its economy to build weapons to kill its neighbors at the expense of the economic future of its own people."

The US Treasury pointed that the State's concurrent actions include sanctions on those involved in supporting Russian future energy revenue sources, maintaining Russia's capacity to wage its war of aggression, and facilitating sanctions evasion and circumvention.

"State is also taking steps to impose visa restrictions on Russian Federation-installed purported authorities involved in the transfer, deportation, and confinement of Ukraine's children," added the Treasury statement.

Since February 2022, the US government has deployed a number of economic tools aimed at disrupting and degrading Russia's economy and war machine.

Over the last two years, including today, the Departments of the Treasury and State have designated over 4,000 entities and individuals pursuant to Russia-related sanctions authorities.

Treasury's actions, alongside those of its partners across the globe, are restricting Russia's ability to generate the revenue it needs to fund its war and disrupting the Kremlin's efforts to build a wartime economy. (end)

