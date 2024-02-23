               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Putin Says Almost All Of Russia's Nuclear Arsenal Has Been Modernised


2/23/2024 3:03:01 PM

Moscow, Feb. 23 (Petra)-- Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that 95 percent of Russia's strategic nuclear forces had been modernized and that the Air Force had just taken delivery of four new supersonic nuclear-capable bombers, Reuters reported.
A day after taking a flight in a modernized Tu-160M nuclear-capable strategic bomber, Putin made the remarks in a recorded address to commemorate Russia's annual Defender of the Fatherland Day, an occasion to honor the military services.

