NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) AI-Powered Exceptional Performance Garners Influencers Praise

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) NVIDIA Corp has reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue for the first three quarters of 2023 driven by demand for its chips to power artificial intelligence (AI). This has prompted widespread acclaim from industry influencers, hailing it as a triumph in the realm of AI. Subsequently, discussions related to "NVIDIA" among the influencers on "X" platform spiked up in the third week of February, reveals the Social Media Analytics Platform of GlobalData , a leading data and analytics.

Smitarani Tripathy, Social Media Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Influencers are buoyed by NVIDIA's recent performance, viewing it as exceptional amid the surge in AI progress. They applaud the company for notable achievements, such as significant rises in operating income, EPS, and revenue. The remarkable 409% growth in the data center unit underscores NVIDIA's crucial role in the AI revolution. Influencers express admiration for NVIDIA's adept execution and expansion in AI capabilities, deeming it undervalued despite its strong market standing."

Below are a few popular influencer opinions captured by GlobalData's Social Media Analytics Platform:

1. Faisal Islam, Economics Editor of BBC News :

"Nvidia's results - insanely good as chip giant rides incredible AI wave FY 24 Operating income - UP 681% Diluted EPS - UP 586% Revenue - UP 126% In Q1 last year it made as much revenue from gaming as data - just under $4bn for both. q4 24 $18bn in data"

2 Buik, Market Commentator:

"NVIDIA this evening logged $18 in 4th Q-sales, the computer chip giant continues to benefit from the current boom in artificial intelligence. Nvidia's 4th Q earnings said its data center unit grew 409% from the $3 more than reported last year. Shares +9.23% after hours"

3. Wes Hellyar, Founder of Moth Innovate:

"Nothing to see here, just the fourth biggest company in the world, the $1.7 trillion Nvidia reporting 265% revenue growth Bubble or no bubble, the AI revolution is well and truly here! $NVDA"

4 Sterling, CFO Advisory at Aprio :

Nvidia's earnings growth is one of the most insane things I've ever seen in business."

5. Ross Gerber, CEO at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management :

"Nvidia could be the most impressive company I've ever seen. Executing on every level. Returning tons of capital to shareholders and continuing a massive expansion in AI capabilities worldwide. Wow. I still think this stock is wildly undervalued. $NVDA"

