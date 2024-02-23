Riding NVDA Wave

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Very risk-on day in S&P 500 with only the opening two hours seeing some selling - the buyers prevailed till the close, assuming the reins 1-2 hours earlier than I anticipated. 5,065 resistance of course fell - so easily that the upswing can reach 5,125 later today.

With no data in the way, the FOMO momentum can continue after gyrations similar to yesterday around the opening bell - I'm looking for another close in the black for ES and NDX.

In light of latest successes, I'm opening today's article for all - have a great weekend ahead.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq

5,065 is not on the table - tech wouldn't be a laggard in today's upswing, where I am looking for cyclicals (with materials and energy somewhat lagging) to do fine, and defensives to do of course worse. 5,125 is reachable during today's session, and NVDA would break above $800 on a closing basis.

Gold, Silver and Miners

Gold is showing relative strength under the radar, and miners are deceptively weak (would though remain like that for many days more) - the yellow metal though would come back to $2045 next week.

Crude Oil

Should crude oil break $75.50, that would be serious setback for the bulls. For now though, it appears $76.50 would hold, and already this $77.20 area is getting interesting for longer-term holding. I view the $79 rejection as a temporary setback, not a final top - manufacturing is picking up and consumer is strong, so I favor oil demand not to disappoint worldwide. See KOSPI as a leading indicator of exports and global trade.