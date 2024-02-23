AI Stock News Bite - Vocodia Holdings Corp. Lists On CBOE (CBOE: VHAI)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) AI Stock News Bite - Vocodia Holdings Corp. (CBOE: VHAI ), an AI software company that builds practical AI functions announced the pricing of its underwritten initial public offering of 1,400,000 Units (collectively the "Units" or "Unit"), each consisting of one share of Common Stock of the Company, par value $0.0001 ("Common Stock"), one Series A Warrant to purchase one share of Common Stock at $4.25 (the "Series A Warrant"), and one Series B Warrant to purchase one share of Common Stock at $8.50 (the "Series B Warrant"), at a price to the public of $4.25 per Unit (the "Public Offering Price").

The gross proceeds from the offering, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, are expected to be approximately $5,950,000. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 210,000 additional Units at the Public Offering Price, less the underwriting discount.

The stock is currently trading at $1.63.

Vocodia is an AI software company that build practical AI functions and makes them easily obtainable for businesses on cloud-based platform solutions at low costs and scalable to multiagent vast enterprise solutions. Vocodia is a conversational AI software developer and provider that offers scalable enterprise-level AI sales and customer service solutions which allow for AI sales representatives to reduce human labor costs and responsibilities while increasing the reach and efficacy of human-led, purposeful, agenda driven and conversational communications. Vocodia deliver its patent pending conversational AI software in the form of Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (the "DISAs"), which are built with AI software programmed to sound and feel human and to perform business tasks that require humans to converse with one another effectively, and thus to provide the best representation for each of its customers' businesses.

