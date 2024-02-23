One Million Gazans Take Shelter At UNRWA's Facilities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 23 (Petra)-- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said that the agency's buildings and surrounding areas are providing shelter to one million people in the Gaza Strip, the majority of whom are children and the elderly.In a publication distributed by the Palestinian media on Friday, UNRWA declared that there is no safe haven in the Gaza Strip and that over 400 individuals perished in Gaza while trying to find refuge in the organization's buildings.