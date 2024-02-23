Foreign Ministry Condoles Spain Over Residential Building's Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 23 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates offered condolences to the government and people of the friendly Kingdom of Spain over the victims of yesterday's fire that broke out in one of the residential buildings in the heart of Valencia, leaving a number of people injured.Ambassador Sufian Qudah, the ministry's spokesperson, confirmed the Kingdom's sympathies with Spain, offered the families of the victims his condolences, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.