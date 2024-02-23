No Casualties From Jordan In Spain's Fire - Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 23 (Petra)-- Director of Operations and Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, said that the Jordanian embassy in Madrid got in touch with the Spanish government, who confirmed that the ongoing search for the missing people is still ongoing and that as of right now, no Jordanian citizens have been confirmed as victims of the fire that started in a residential building in Valencia yesterday.In order to ensure that there are no Jordanians among the victims, Ambassador Qudah confirmed that the Jordanian embassy in Madrid spoke with several members of the Jordanian community in Valencia, who attested to their safety and the absence of Jordanians in the affected area. The embassy is also in contact with the relevant local authorities.