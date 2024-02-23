Itel Grand 2024 Brand Launch, The Industry's Biggest Event At The Egyptian Pyramids

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- itel, the global leading smart life brand committed to providing affordable and good quality consumer electronic products, is poised to redefine its visual identity with the spectacular launch of its new logo at the iconic Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt on February 22. This momentous occasion will not only mark a significant evolution in itel's brand image but also serve as a platform to engage and celebrate with esteemed partners and customers worldwide, especially customers from the Middle East and North Africa region.

The unveiling ceremony at the Egyptian Pyramids signifies itel's commitment not only to technological innovation but also to creating a memorable and immersive experience for attendees. The event will kick off with a breathtaking display of opening fireworks, setting the stage for an evening of celebration and anticipation, followed by an inspiring opening speech. Subsequently, attendees will be treated to a captivating logo Show, where the new logo design will be unveiled with a profound interpretation of its significance to itel's brand identity.

As part of the event, itel will officially launch the highly anticipated itel P55 series smartphones, including P55+, P55, and P55 5G. These smartphones boast three major technological upgrades: 45W PowerCharge technology with three-gear smart charging; iBoost game space, optimizing the gaming experience. And itel's first 5G smartphone P55 5G, providing a fast browsing experience for entry-level 5G network customers in emerging markets.

In addition to the smartphone launch, itel also introduced a range of smart life accessories, including smartwatch E1, with features such as blood oxygen monitoring, heartbeat tracking, and health management, intelligent earbuds BudsAce, featuring noise reduction and superior sound quality, and other reliable and affordable home appliances and innovative kids electronics, as part of its commitment to a holistic smart lifestyle.

“We are thrilled to welcome esteemed partners, prominent media representatives, and KOLs to our grand unveiling at the Egyptian Pyramids,” said Steven Yang, North Africa Regional Director of itel.“This event is not merely a product launch. It's an opportunity for friendly exchanges, fostering close customer relationships, promoting future collaborations, and maintaining long-term, close contact with our valued partners. We aim to demonstrate the unparalleled service level of itel's international brand and showcase our commitment to creating lasting connections in this vibrant and dynamic region.”

The gathering at the Egyptian Pyramids, one of the Eight Wonders of the World, symbolizes itel's transition into a daring new era characterized by innovation and enduring style. Be prepared to witness the unfolding of a new chapter in the brand's legacy, marking its unwavering commitment to delivering not just technology but a refined and immersive experience.

