New members of ANDRITZ AG Supervisory Board to be proposed

23.02.2024 / 12:19 CET/CEST

GRAZ, FEBRUARY 23, 2024.

The Supervisory Board of ANDRITZ AG will propose to the next Annual General Meeting on March 21, 2024 that two new members be elected to the Supervisory Board, maintaining the number of elected members at six.



The mandates of Dr. h.c. Monika Kircher and Dr. Alexander Leeb as members of the Supervisory Board of ANDRITZ AG will expire at the close of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Monika Kircher has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2014. Alexander Leeb has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2019 and its Chairman since 2022.



Proposed new members

The Supervisory Board will propose that Prof. Elisabeth Stadler, born in 1961, and Dr. Regina Prehofer, born in 1956, be elected to the Supervisory Board with effect from the close of the Annual General Meeting in 2024 until the close of the Annual General Meeting that decides on the discharge for the financial year 2028.



Dr. Regina Prehofer has extensive experience in the banking and financial sector. Her career began in 1981 at Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG and included key positions at Creditanstalt and Bank Austria Creditanstalt. She then joined the Managing Board of BAWAG P.S.K., where she was responsible for retail and corporate banking, before moving into academia as Vice Rector of the Vienna University of Economics and Business. She has also held supervisory board positions in major private and public companies, and NGOs in Austria.



Prof. Elisabeth Stadler was most recently General Manager of VIG Vienna Insurance Group AG until June 2023. Prior to that, she was General Manager of Donau Versicherung AG and Chairwoman of the Managing Board of ERGO Austria International AG. She is Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Österreichische POST AG and a member of the Supervisory Boards of OMV Aktiengesellschaft and voestalpine AG. She has been awarded the title of Professor of Adult Education and the Grand Decoration of Honor in Silver for services to the Republic of Austria.



ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company's business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas – Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydropower and Environment & Energy. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 30,000 employees and over 280 locations in more than 80 countries.

