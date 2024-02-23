EQS-News: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Miscellaneous

MEDICLIN: Contract for the sale of the MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig has been signed

Offenburg, February 23, 2024



The contract for the sale of the MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig has been signed. The new owner is Johannesstift Diakonie, a diaconal healthcare and social organisation in Berlin and north-eastern Germany, which operates 60 facilities in Berlin, Brandenburg, Saxony-Anhalt, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Thuringia and Lower Saxony.



"We believe that the sold clinic and our employees - embedded in a strong regional network - are in really good hands. The clinic thus has the best prospects of mastering the upcoming challenges that we will all face as a result of the hospital reform," explains Dr Joachim Ramming, CEO of MEDICLIN.



The MEDICLIN Management Board has already personally informed the employees of the clinic about the new owner of the clinic. "The dialogue with colleagues on site was very good and the news about the upcoming change of ownership was well received," says Tino Fritz, CFO at MEDICLIN. "The most important thing is that the jobs are secure and that the clinic can continue to develop excellently in line with its medical potential."



Medical supply security for the population



This is also the view of the Medical Director of the MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig, PD Dr Harald Hausmann: "Over the past 25 years, our facility has developed into the leading clinic for the surgical and invasive treatment of heart disease in Saxony-Anhalt. Many patients now also come from Brandenburg, Saxony and Berlin for treatment. They are in good hands at our clinic, as our highly motivated doctors and nursing and therapy staff come together here every day to treat patients with high quality and a great deal of empathy." He adds: "The change of ownership to Johannesstift Diakonie means that the clinic will be integrated into a hospital group that is already well networked and positioned in our region and can create many synergies with us. This means medical supply security for the population and job security for the employees. We are extremely positive about the future of cardiac medicine in our region!"



Around 340 people are currently employed at the MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig. It is planned that the employment relationships will be transferred unchanged to the new owner. The transfer of operations is scheduled to take place as soon as possible.



In line with its own corporate strategy, the healthcare company MEDICLIN will focus even more strongly on medical rehabilitation in future. "However, this does not mean that we will exclusively operate rehabilitation facilities in the future. Nevertheless, it may make sense to place individual facilities in good hands. Particularly in view of the expected effects of the hospital reform, such considerations are even necessary," emphasises Ramming.



About MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)

MEDICLIN includes 32 clinics, six care facilities and ten medical care centers. The Group has around 8,300 beds/care places and employs around 10,000 people. In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patient integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.



MEDICLIN ─ a company of the Asklepios Group







