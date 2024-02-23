SIDBI's Swavalamban Mela In Chennai To Help 50 Micro Enterprises To Showcase Their Product

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Feb 23 (KNN) The 4th edition of the Swavalamban Mela, organised by the SIDBI Chennai Regional Office, is set to provide a platform for 50 micro-enterprises and artisans to showcase their handicrafts and products, facilitating direct sales to customers.

Taking place from February 21 to 25, 2024, the primary objective of the Swavalamban Mela is to transition youth from being 'job seekers' to 'job creators', thereby promoting sustainable livelihood opportunities.

This exhibition serves as a valuable opportunity for stakeholders to network and enhance their sales potential. It is structured around three core pillars: skilling, credit connect, and market connect, reflecting the essence of self-reliance.

In Tamil Nadu, SIDBI has been instrumental in providing financial assistance, ranging from small to significant amounts, to numerous micro and small entrepreneurs, as proudly stated by Ravindran A. L, General Manager of SIDBI's Chennai Regional Office.

SIDBI's Swavalamban Mela initiative aims to foster an entrepreneurship culture nationwide, driven by the belief that micro-enterprises have the potential to stimulate income and employment within their communities.

This exhibition will be held at the Annai Theresa Women's Complex, Valluvar Kottam High Road, Nungambakkam, from 10 am to 9 pm.

(KNN Bureau)