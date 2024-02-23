International Conference On Trade & Technology Cooperation Between Indian And Korean Msmes On Feb 27-28

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 23

(KNN) With an aim to bolster cooperation and revitalize economic exchange between Korean and Indian MSMEs, the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) in association with

Korean Small & Medium Enterprises Association (KOSMA), is organizing the focused“International Conference on Economic and Trade & Technology Cooperation among MSMEs of India & South Korea” on February 27-28 in New Delhi.

Being organized under the aegis of Ministry of MSME, the 2-day conference promises a dynamic blend of high-level talks, interactive panel discussions, pre-arranged B2B meetings, and networking opportunities. It provides an opportunity for Korean and Indian MSMEs to expand cooperation and revitalize economic exchange.

The conference would see participation from Indian and Korean SMEs, representatives from Ministry of MSME, KOSMA, Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), Invest India. The event marks an important milestone in the economic cooperation and partnership between India and Republic of Korea.

Interested participants can register on this link- by 25th February.

