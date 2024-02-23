'Tested Like Samsonite' - Breaking Barriers, Reshaping The Boundaries Of Resilience & Innovation

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Samsonite , the global leader in travel solutions, proudly presents an awe-inspiring campaign, 'Tested Like Samsonite', showcasing a century-long legacy of excellence. Transcending the horizons of resilience and endurance, Samsonite sets on a journey to redefine strength and durability featuring an exceptional lineup of influential personalities testing the brand's latest products.





Tested like Samsonite campaign featuring Sania Mirza





Samsonite, a stalwart in the travel industry for 113 years, introduces the 'Tested Like Samsonite' campaign as a testimonial to individuals who symbolize immense strength and valor in the face of adversities. Highlighting similarities between the resilient journey of each individual and the durability of Samsonite's diverse range of products, the campaign goes beyond conventional product testing.





Ms. Anushree Tainwala, Executive Director – Marketing, emphasizes, "Samsonite products are not just luggage; they are a testament to our commitment to quality and durability. 'Tested Like Samsonite' is a celebration of resilience and quality. Our carefully crafted marketing campaign captures the very essence of the Samsonite – resilience and perseverance. This campaign highlights our strong commitment to excellence. Our ultimate goal is to ignite inspiration in our audience by showcasing the enduring spirit of each Samson creation."





As part of the 'Tested Like Samsonite' campaign, the latest video features tennis legend, Sania Mirza, who demonstrates the impact resistance of the Proxis series . A visual spectacle unfolds as Sania Mirza serves powerful smashes against the Proxis luggage pinned to a target wall. Showcasing the intensity of a tennis court, the 1-min adrenaline-pumping video captures the force of her hits, with the speed gun readings escalating, and she finally runs out of balls. Examining her resilient opponent, Sania Mirza claims,“This Samsonite is indeed a tough opponent!” The video reiterates the fact - the incredibly strong built and light RoxkinTM material, enables Samsonite products to withstand high-energy impacts, effortlessly.





This campaign marks a groundbreaking moment for the brand by assembling an exceptional lineup that includes not only sports and fitness icons but also renowned figures from the culinary and business realms. The ensemble, comprising Karun Chandhok, Milind Soman, Sania Mirza, Chef Garima Arora, Vidyut Jammwal, and Ghazal Alagh, reflects the brand's commitment to embracing a spectrum of talents and achievements.





The campaign unfolds in a compelling 6-part video series, where each influencer subjects Samsonite's iconic luggage to tests mirroring the challenges, they have overcome in their own journeys. The video campaign will feature across digital platforms, outdoor spaces, and social media networks, showcasing stories of resilience and strength portrayed by influential icons.





Link to the video featuring Sania Mirza -





Campaign Details

Brand: Samsonite

Campaign Name: #TestedLikeSamsonite





Original campaign

Agency: Lowe Lintas



Production House: Flying pigs

Director: Bharat Sikka





For Social media influencer campaign

Agency: Social Beat



Production House: Magix Engage

Director: Chinmay Deshpande