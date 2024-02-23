Rolls-Royce Considers Quantum Computing To Boost Nuclear Safety

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Rolls-Royce is thinking of

using quantum computing

to operate nuclear plants remotely and improve nuclear energy safety. The manufacturer is looking to develop

small, autonomous nuclear reactors

via the

Quantum Technology Access Programme

(QTAP). These reactors could potentially function in remote mining colonies on Earth, the moon, and even Mars safely and remotely.

Rolls-Royce used data from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident to determine if it could feasibly use a quantum machine-learning model to swiftly identify potentially deadly situations. The quantum computing-based learning model would allow operators to shut down as soon as potential...

