Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Closes Second North America Contract For 2024

SuperCom, a global leading provider of digital identity and electronic monitoring (“EM”) solutions, has announced a new contract with an established California services provider in the judicial sector

This marks the second closed contract in 2024, a milestone that Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom, has attributed mainly to the company's introduction of its PureOne technology According to Mr. Trabelsi, this milestone showcases SuperCom's ability to compete in the market successfully and its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a leading global provider of digital identity and EM solutions, offering advanced identification and security products to governments, has announced a new contract with an established California services provider in the judicial sector. This marks the second closed contract for the 2024 calendar year.“We are pleased to announce a second new contract in North America since the start of 2024, reflecting momentum and reputation in the industry,” noted Ordan Trabelsi, SuperCom's President and CEO.“This collaboration showcases not only our ability to compete in the market successfully but also our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction,” he added ( ).

The partnership with a new client showcases SuperCom's capability to establish important new connections in the US. The flexible contract structure opens significant scaling and long-term...

