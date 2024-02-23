Blackrock CEO Hints At XRP ETF Feasibility

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) BlackRock has

sparked curiosity within the crypto community

by suggesting the possibility of introducing an exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on XRP. Although there's no official confirmation of immediate plans for an XRP spot ETF filing, speculations have surged after enigmatic remarks from BlackRock CEO Larry Fink along with its association with other crypto ETF proposals.

Fink's reticent answer in a recent interview -“I cannot discuss that” - in response to questions about an XRP ETF, was taken by XRP investors as a possible sign that BlackRock is thinking about the idea, which might boost the XRP market. However, the ongoing legal confrontation between the Securities and...

