Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Continues To Increase Rat Birth Control Product Distribution Through Agreement With Poppe Enterprises

Arizona-based SenesTech has developed a portfolio of rodent birth control products as a very effective alternative to deadly poisons often used to control rat populations SenesTech's most recent product rollout is a soft bait formulation of its Birth Control for Rats(TM) branded Evolve(TM), in response to pest management businesses that prefer solid baits to SenesTech's initial liquid products The company recently announced a partner agreement with grain management market distributor Poppe Enterprises to stock Evolve(TM) at outlets in states from North Dakota to Kansas and Colorado, following on the heels of a similar agricultural distribution agreement with a global irrigation solutions company
From New Orleans ( ) to Michigan ( ), eastward to Massachusetts ( ), and across the Atlantic to Europe ( ), concerns about confronting rats in the world's cities continue to occupy news reports. But rats cause even more damage in agriculture.
Rodent pest control enterprise SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) is based in Arizona has begun to establish a global reach for its innovative Birth Control for Rats(TM) products, and the company is expanding its operations within agricultural sectors where rodent predation may otherwise have costly effects on...
