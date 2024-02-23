Investornewsbreaks - Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Releases Report On Phase 1 Testing

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) , a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina, and McEwen Copper Inc. have released results from the recently completed phase 1 copper heap leaching metallurgical tests. The tests were conducted at SGS Chile Limitada in Santiago, Chile, with test results produced utilizing conventional bio-heap leaching technology. Final phase 1 results indicate an increase in the average recovery to

76%

in an estimated 230 days of leaching over the planned 27-year life of the project. The report also showed average net acid consumption was reduced by 8.3% relative to the Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”). The announcement noted that the potential impact of the 3.2% increase in average recovery and 8.3% reduction in net acid consumption could be illustrated by selectively adjusting the PEA Base Case financial model, which results in a life of mine copper cathode production increase of

172,000

tonnes and an after-tax NPV(8%) increase of approximately

$262 million.

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, the company owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which owns the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing its share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment in the company of US$220 million. His annual salary is US$1. To learn more about the company, visit

