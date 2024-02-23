Qatar Chamber Reviews Agricultural Investment Opportunities In Niger

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber recently hosted a delegation from the Republic of Niger led by Amadou Maiga Mahamane, the secretary-general of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.

The meeting, which was held in the presence of Hussain Youssef al-Abdulghani, the director of the chamber's Administrative and Finance Affairs Department, focused on exploring investment opportunities in Niger, particularly in the agriculture and livestock sectors.

Additionally, the discussions revolved around the potential to import products from Niger to Qatar and extending invitations to Qatari investors to consider investment opportunities in Niger.

Al-Abdulghani emphasised the strong relations between Qatar and Niger and expressed hope for further development of trade and economic ties, highlighting the significant role of the private sector in facilitating this growth.

He also proposed organising a meeting between Qatari business owners and their counterparts from Niger to discuss investment opportunities and the investment climate in Niger.

Mahamane highlighted Niger's favourable investment climate and numerous opportunities in agriculture and animal production. He said Niger produces high-quality agricultural products that could be exported to Qatar.

