Qatar Chamber Reviews Co-Operation With International Labour Organisation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber acting general manager Ali Saeed Bu Sherbak al-Mansouri recently held a meeting with Jose Manuel Medina Checa, the Senior Specialist in Employers' Activities of the Regional Office for Arab States at the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

During the meeting, which was also attended by Abdul Aziz al-Kuwari, director of the Legal Affairs Department at Qatar Chamber, both officials reviewed co-operation relations between both entities and areas of mutual interest for business owners and workers.

The meeting also explored joint co-ordination between the chamber and the ILO in various fields, such as labour, research, and training. The chamber was also invited to participate in activities organised or supported by the ILO in Qatar this year.

Al-Mansouri, who expressed the chamber's preparedness to collaborate with the ILO, lauded its significant role in labour-related matters. He highlighted several areas of potential co-operation between the chamber and the ILO, emphasising the chamber's commitment to raising awareness about labour issues and ensuring that Qatari companies comply with state-mandated labour reforms while also advocating for the interests of employers.

In turn, Checa reiterated the ILO's readiness to co-operate with the chamber, particularly in areas, such as labour, SMEs, research, studies, and legal matters. He further emphasised the crucial role of the Qatari private sector in implementing recent labour reforms in the country.

