Bike Parade Thrills Riders, Spectators

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Old Doha Port Friday afternoon witnessed hundreds of bikers from across the GCC countries coming together for the Qatar Bike Club (Batabit) parade. The warm sunshine and the fine winter breeze gave the perfect accompaniment to the growls of the powerful machines and their riders as they set off toward Katara - Cultural Village.

