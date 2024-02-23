Getting Ahead Of The Evolving Regulatory Landscape For ESG & Sustainability

(MENAFN- 3BL) Nasdaq
In a rapidly changing regulatory landscape, staying informed on the latest ESG and climate reporting guidelines is critical to success. Without a doubt, the pressure that companies face to meet these ESG regulations and standards is increasing. What steps are you taking towards regulatory readiness?
Watch the webinar replay to unravel the impact of global ESG and sustainability regulatory requirements and discover how these policies will shape and impact your decision-making. Gain insights from industry experts, understand the nuances, and empower yourself to build an informed strategy.
Speakers:
Amma Anaman , Senior Associate General Counsel, Nasdaq
Lia Brussock , Senior ESG & Climate Analyst, ESG Advisory, Nasdaq
Mike Mattera , Global Director of Corporate Sustainability and ESG Officer, Akamai
Elina Yrgård , Associate Vice President EU Affairs, Nasdaq
