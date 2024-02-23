Farmer Dies Of Heart Attack At Khanauri Border

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A 62-year-old farmer, who was part of the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation, died of heart attack in Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border, a farmer leader said on Friday Singh was a native of Amargarh village in Bathinda district, said Sarwan Singh Pandher Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) are spearheading a farmers' agitation at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points of Punjab and Haryana over various of their demands, including a law on MSP.A 72-year-old farmer, part of the same agitation, had earlier died of cardiac arrest. Another 63-year-old farmer died of a heart attack at the Shambhu border Wednesday, 21-year-old Shubhkaran, a native of Bathinda, was killed in clashes between Haryana Police and Punjab farmers incident took place when some protesting farmers rushed towards barricades at Khanauri. Twelve police personnel were also injured in clashes the wake of the death, farmer leaders on Wednesday put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days saying they would decide their next course of action on Friday evening Read | Union Cabinet approves hike in sugarcane FRP by ₹25 to ₹340 per quintal amid farmers' protestThousands of farmers remain camped at Khanauri and Shambhu with their tractor-trolleys and trucks still blocking the roads a law on MSP, the Punjab farmers are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and \"justice\" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21, are also among their demands.

MENAFN23022024007365015876ID1107891948