Haryana Budget 2024-25: Ex-Gratia For Martyr's Kin Doubled To Rs 1 Cr, Interest Waiver On Crop Loans Announced

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant move aimed at recognizing the immense sacrifice made by the families of martyrs, the Haryana government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, announced a substantial increase in compensation while presenting the state's budget for FY24-25 on Friday.

The compensation amount for the families of martyrs has been raised from Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 1 crore, marking a notable enhancement in support for those who have lost their loved ones in service to the nation.

CM Khattar made this commendable announcement as part of the state's efforts to honour the bravery and valour of martyrs and their families. The decision to double the compensation reflects the government's commitment to standing by the families of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.

During the presentation of the budget for the 2024-25 financial year, Khattar also announced a waiver of interest and penalty on certain crop loans. Despite ongoing farmer protests at the Punjab-Haryana borders, Khattar reaffirmed his government's dedication to farmer welfare, emphasizing the provision of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 14 crops.

"For 2024-25, I propose a budget of Rs 1,89,876.61 crore which is 11.37 per cent more than Rs 1,70,490.84 crore (revised estimates) of 2023-24," Khattar said while presenting the budget in the Haryana Assembly.

In a significant declaration, he announced the waiver of interest and penalties on crop loans obtained by farmers from Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS).

"I announce to waive interest and penalty on the crop loan in case crop loan was availed till September 30, 2023 and the principal amount is paid by May 31, 2024, provided the farmer is registered with MFMB (Meri Fasal Mera Byora)," he said.

He stated that these loans must have been acquired by farmers registered on the MFMB portal. Subsequently, farmers will qualify for crop loans from PACS during the Kharif season.

As the chief minister made the announcement, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda asked him, "you talk of farmers, then why you slap NSA (National Security Act) on farmers. Farmers are protesting on Haryana's borders".

In response, the Haryana CM said that "as much farmers are dear to you, they are to us also".

"I am the son of a farmer, I know the pain of farmers. When I have announced a scheme in favour of farmers, either you are not able to digest it or not liking it," he added.

Haryana Police announced on Friday that they were retracting their previous decision to invoke provisions of the NSA against certain farmer leaders involved in the ongoing farmers' agitation.