AI On Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line: Is BMRCL Shifting From Loco Pilots?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru Metro is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enhance the working efficiency on its Yellow Line, which spans from RV Road to Bommasandra. This innovative approach utilizes cameras to capture track images, which are then processed by AI algorithms to detect anomalies. The system is set to revolutionize maintenance strategies, potentially minimizing delays and enhancing service reliability for the city's commuters.

The Yellow Line, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, a major corporate hub, is expected to commence operations by September 2024. The introduction of AI technology on this line marks a notable departure from traditional methods of track monitoring.

Unlike conventional approaches that rely solely on human inspection, this AI-powered system provides real-time scrutiny of the tracks, enabling proactive maintenance measures. By promptly identifying potential issues, the system can prevent escalations, thereby improving overall operational efficiency.

A senior official from Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) emphasized the importance of rigorous testing before the commencement of revenue service. To ensure thorough inspection, a pilot train equipped with maintenance personnel conducts visual assessments of the track and the third rail, responsible for supplying electricity to the trains according to a report on Moneycontrol.

The AI-powered monitoring system operates through a camera-based setup, transmitting track images to a central server. Through AI algorithms, it swiftly identifies abnormalities and hazards. In case of significant issues, alerts are promptly relayed to the Operation Control Centers (OCC) via the Train Control and Management System (TCMS).

This initiative also marks the debut of the Communications-based train control signalling system (CBTC), commonly referred to as 'driverless technology,' by BMRCL. Despite this technological leap, loco pilots will continue to operate on the Yellow Line just for passengers; safety.

Equipped with a track monitoring system, the pilot train autonomously assesses the track's condition. Upon detecting anomalies, it triggers alerts through AI software.

The implementation of AI technology on the Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line signifies a significant step forward in the realm of public transportation maintenance. By harnessing the power of AI, the metro aims to streamline operations and deliver a smoother commuting experience for the residents of Bengaluru.