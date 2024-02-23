Setback For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand High Court Dismisses Petition In Amit Shah Defamation Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi faced a setback on Friday as the Jharkhand High Court dismissed his petition in a defamation case related to objectionable remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah. Rahul Gandhi had approached the Supreme Court against the lower court's summons, and after hearing both sides, the decision was reserved. However, the court ultimately rejected the petition.

Last month, the Jharkhand High Court had sought records from the lower court while hearing Rahul Gandhi's petition. The petition aimed to overturn the Ranchi District Court's verdict in a defamation case filed by BJP worker Naveen Jha against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The complaint against Rahul Gandhi was filed by BJP leader Naveen Jha on April 28, 2018, in the Ranchi court. Jha alleged that during the Congress Plenary Session on March 18, 2018, Rahul Gandhi made a speech against the BJP, accusing Shah of murder.

The complaint contended that Gandhi's statement was not only false but also insulting to BJP workers, supporters, and leaders. Following the dismissal of Jha's appeal by the Ranchi Magistrate Court, he filed a criminal revision petition before the Judicial Commissioner, Ranchi.

