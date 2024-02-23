Oneplus 12 Vs Oneplus 12R: Which Is A BETTER Smartphone For You?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) OnePlus has established a solid reputation for producing "flagship killer" smartphones that are reasonably priced in addition to having top-tier specifications. Since it still starts at the same Rs 39,999 as the OnePlus 11R and sports the same powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU from the previous year, the recently released OnePlus 12R appears to be the leader of this mindset. With all of the improvements made to the OnePlus 12R, some tech fans are wondering if it's really worth the additional Rs 25,000 to get the OnePlus 12.



OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R: Which has better design?

With their rounded camera modules and curved rear borders, the OnePlus 12 and 12R have very similar designs. The well-liked alert slider has been shifted to the left, and both phones include an IR blaster on top. A 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display with 4500 nits of peak brightness, 1600 nits of High Brightness Mode (HBM), and compatibility for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ is another feature they have in common. In keeping with the similarity theme, the phones have Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back and Gorilla Victus 2 protection on the front.

With a higher-resolution 6.82-inch display than the 12R's 6.78-inch panel, the OnePlus 12 appears to have a little advantage on paper. However, in regular use, both screens seemed just as snappy and seamless, which contributed to an engaging viewing experience. This time, both phones have better IP protection: the OnePlus 12 has IP65 protection, while the OnePlus 12R has IP64 protection.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R: Software comparison

The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R run the most recent version of Android 14, much like other smartphones in this price range. However, they are built atop the company's own OxygenOS, which is mostly based on stock Android but also includes some clever customizations.

For the OnePlus 12, OnePlus has guaranteed three years of OS updates and four years of security patches; for the OnePlus 12R, OnePlus has promised five years of security patches and four years of OS updates.

With a speedier USB 3.2 connector and UFS 4.0 storage than the 12R's USB 2.0 and UFS 3.1 storage, the OnePlus 12 also offers a significant edge over the 12R in terms of capacity and transfer rates. The storage capacity of the 12R is likewise restricted to 256GB, whereas that of its more costly sister may reach 512GB.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R: Performance

In terms of performance, the OnePlus 12 is the obvious winner thanks to its faster Adreno 750 GPU and the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the 12R is equipped with the quicker Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Adreno 740 GPU from the previous year.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R: Camera

With a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle lens with a 114° field of view, and a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, the OnePlus 12 has an amazing camera package. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and the same 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor from the previous model year. The 48MP camera on the OnePlus 12 offers far greater detail and accurate color reproduction than its brother, the 8MP ultra-wide on the OnePlus 12R, despite being a competent sensor in its own right. The OnePlus 12R's absence of a telephoto lens solidifies the superiority of its elder brother in this market.