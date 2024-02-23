Focus On Vloggers In Russian Job Scam: One Lures Indian Youth Into Ukraine Warzone, Another Warns Of Danger

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a distressing turn of events, several Indian youths who fell victim to a major job fraud in Russia, orchestrated by recruiting agents, find themselves near the war-torn Ukraine border, desperately seeking help to return to India. Amidst this crisis, two Indian vloggers, Baba and Pathan, have come into focus for their divergent perspectives on job opportunities in Russia.

Baba, in his vlogs promoting job opportunities in Russia, including positions in the army, presents an optimistic view, assuring that recruits won't be involved in combat or handling weapons. On the contrary, Pathan, through his vlogs, warns against the dangers of falling into such traps and emphasizes the potential risks these recruits face near the Ukraine border.

Individuals who were transported to Moscow in December 2023 under the assurance of employment as security personnel and aides, facilitated by Baba, have reached out to their families through videos, shedding light on the perils they confront near the Ukraine border. These videos, in which they appeal for assistance from the Indian government to facilitate their return, underscore the gravity of their situation.

Additionally, in one of his videos, Pathan is seen clad in army fatigues, surrounded by numerous firearms.

The contract provided to one of the victims upon arrival in Moscow, as reported by TOI, is in Russian and suggests the 'private' nature of their services.

In his vlog filmed on the streets of Moscow, Baba, known for recruiting young individuals in various countries, emphasized that pursuing employment in the Russian army was a secure endeavor.

"You will not be required to fight or handle a weapon," he said in his vlog as quoted in the TOI report.

Pathan, in his vlog 'F2 Pathan Vlogs,' contradicts Baba's claims, expressing concern about the safety of Indian recruits in Russia.

"For the sake of making easy money by promising jobs, some recruiters are sending youngsters to Russia and putting them in a dangerous situation," he said.

"Russians are friendly people. They have regard for Indians and love Bollywood movies. I have had a stint in the army here but I would advise them against getting recruited into the Russian army," Pathan added.

A stranded Indian youth in Russia, featured in Pathan's vlog, recounted witnessing the plight of individuals in war zones near the Ukraine border. He also highlighted how some recruits into the army had been injured in the conflict.

Asaduddin Owaisi, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president, brought attention to at least 12 youths lured to Russia against their will, allegedly sent to the warfront by recruiting agents. Owaisi identifies Faisal Khan, operating from Dubai and running the 'Baba Vlogs' YouTube channel, along with two others, Sufiyan and Pooja from Mumbai, as key recruiters. Additionally, agents Ramesh and Moin operate from Russia, according to Owaisi.

Meanwhile, in

response to media queries regarding Indians caught in conflict in Russia, MEA Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said, "We are aware that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian Army. The Indian Embassy has regularly taken up this matter with the relevant Russian authorities for their early discharge."

"We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict," Jaiswal added.