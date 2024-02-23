Elon Musk Slams Google's Gemini Chatbot, Calls It 'Insane' And 'Anti-Civilizational'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tesla and xAI CEO Elon Musk has hit out at Google in the ongoing controversy over the text-to-image generation feature of its Gemini AI chatbot.

Specifically, Google's Gemini chatbot has drawn criticism for being "too woke" after producing some historically incorrect pictures of American founding fathers and troops from World War II.

Many users on social media claimed that Gemini was refusing to generate images of white people altogether and accused it of being "too woke."

Musk brought up the problem on X (previously Twitter), calling Mountain View, California-based Google "anti-civilization" and "insane." He also said that Google had overreached itself with Gemini, the AI's capacity to generate images.

Musk wrote:“I'm glad that Google overplayed their hand with their AI image generation, as it made their insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all."

Following many disputes over the new function, Google has put a halt to its Gemini AI chatbot's ability to generate images. The Mountain View, California-based business acknowledged that Gemini had "inaccuracies in some historical depictions," but it also pledged to update the feature as quickly as possible.

Regarding Gemini's text-to-image skills, Google stated in a statement on X that "we're working to improve these kinds of depictions immediately." There is a vast spectrum of persons produced by Gemini's AI picture production. Additionally, the fact that it is used by people worldwide is usually a positive thing.



Users reported that when they requested images of figures like the pope, English kings, Vikings, or even Nazi soldiers, the AI produced pictures of individuals with darker skin tones.