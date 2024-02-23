Karnataka Court Summons Rahul Gandhi, CM, Deputy CM Over Derogatory Election Ad Against BJP

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Special Court of Representatives in Karnataka has issued summons to Congress leaders including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Rahul Gandhi, following a private complaint filed by Vinod Kumar, a lawyer associated with the BJP Legal Unit. The court's action comes in response to an inquiry into a derogatory advertisement circulated during elections, which portrayed the BJP-led government in a negative light.

The issue at hand revolves around a derogatory advertisement that surfaced during the elections, targeting the BJP. The advertisement, which branded the BJP-led government as an "Engine Govt" and accused it of only delivering on 40% of its promises, sparked controversy and drew criticism from various quarters.

Following the private complaint filed by Vinod Kumar, the court initiated an inquiry into the matter. Subsequently, the court deemed it necessary to summon the Congress leaders mentioned in the complaint to appear before it on March 28.