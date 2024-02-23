IND Vs ENG, 4Th Test: How Old-Fashioned Joe Root Shunned 'Bazball' Tactics To Rescue England In Ranchi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On a balmy Friday in Ranchi, Joe Root unveiled his signature sweep shot only after facing his 115th delivery, a testament to his patience and resolve. In a meticulous innings that unfolded at a measured pace, Root's unbeaten 106 off 226 balls anchored England's fortunes, salvaging the day against India.

Root's innings, crafted with precision, unfolded at a strikingly modest strike rate of 46.90, presenting a departure from the swashbuckling style reminiscent of the Brendon McCullum era-a testament to his adaptability and tactical acumen.

The fourth Test against India marked a crucial juncture for Root, who entered the match amid a string of low scores: 29, 2, 5, 16, 18, 7 in his recent Test outings. The sting of his dismissal for 18 in the first innings at Rajkot likely lingered, fueling his determination to reclaim his form, both for personal pride and team success.

During England's promising position in the third Test at 224 for two, within striking distance of India's formidable first innings total of 445, Root's decision to execute a reverse lap against Jasprit Bumrah proved costly. The delivery found its way to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who pulled off a remarkable catch at slip, halting Root's progress.

Root's dismissal triggered a downward spiral for England, resulting in their swift dismissal for 319 runs. India capitalized on this opportunity, turning the momentum into a historic victory and securing a commanding 2-1 series lead.

The incident sparked discussions about the risky aspects of Bazball, prompting scrutiny of Root's impressive batting average of over 50 during the McCullum era. Despite his stellar record, the relentless scrutiny continued unabated.

At 33 years old, Root recognized the imperative for an innings of substance to silence his critics and reaffirm his batting prowess. Ian Chappell, a seasoned cricketing tactician, echoed similar sentiments, underscoring the necessity for Root to rediscover his original batting style and rediscover his form.

"Root had a bloody fine record playing normally, and he was a quick scorer playing normally. I don't see why he's trying to change things drastically, and I've never believed you should play premeditated shots," Chappell told World Wide Sports.

Root successfully restrained his inclination towards flashy strokes, opting instead for a more conservative approach. However, it's evident that the former England captain is more than capable of executing extraordinary shots when the situation demands.

A brief review of a YouTube clip featuring Root's reverse scoop off Pat Cummins during last year's Ashes serves as a testament to his exceptional skill level. Yet, it's important to note that such shots, executed at Edgbaston, were facilitated by a pitch with considerably more bounce compared to subcontinental conditions, making them somewhat easier to execute.

Therefore, Root exercised caution and discretion during his innings in the subcontinent. However, it wasn't all smooth sailing for Root, as he encountered a few precarious moments along the way.

In his very first ball against debutant pacer Akash Deep, Root faced a challenging delivery that angled back into him, striking his pads. However, a review initiated by Rohit Sharma revealed that the ball was narrowly missing the leg-stump, saving Root from an early dismissal.

Later, Mohammed Siraj posed a threat with an in-swinging delivery that caught Root off guard, but a slight inside edge spared him when he was on 82 runs.

As Root approached his century, Akash Deep unleashed a reverse swinging in-dipper that thudded into his pads. Despite the appeal, umpire Rod Tucker deemed the ball to be doing too much, granting Root a reprieve.

Demonstrating the resilience characteristic of great batsmen, Root brushed off these moments of discomfort to construct a classic Test innings, showcasing bravery and determination amidst the challenges posed by the opposition bowlers.

Root's innings comprised just nine boundaries, punctuated by a graceful drive through covers off Akash Deep that marked his 31st Test century. However, the lack of substantial hits did not perturb him.

Root found contentment in accumulating singles and twos, steadily elevating both his individual score and the team's total.

His approach, characterized by composure rather than flamboyance, earned commendation from esteemed figures like Ben Stokes and McCullum, who signaled their approval with thumbs-up gestures from the dressing room upon his century.

However, some skeptics may attribute Root's success to the absence of the rested Bumrah.

In Test cricket, the essence lies in the interplay of possibilities, a truth that Root understands better than most.