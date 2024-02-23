WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor And Others Perform At Star-Studded Event [WATCH]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan set the stage ablaze with his dynamic performance, captivating the audience at the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League. The event commenced with Kartik Aaryan delivering a scintillating act, setting the tone for the evening. Following suit, Bollywood luminary Sidharth Malhotra graced the stage with his charm and charisma, captivating the crowd. The spectacle continued to dazzle as other stars including Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, and Shahid Kapoor took turns, each adding their own flair to the festivities.

MENAFN23022024007385015968ID1107891883