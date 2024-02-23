Mumbai Champions Shine In IVPL Opening Match, Defeat Telangana Tigers By 26 Runs

(MENAFN- IANS) Greater Noida, Feb 24 (IANS) The Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) got off to a sensational start as Mumbai Champions defeated Telangana Tigers by 26 runs in the opening match at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex here on Friday.

Peter Trego and Phil Mustard smashed blistering fifties to help Mumbai Champions beat Telangana Tigers. Trego also took two wickets while giving just 22 runs in his four overs.

The evening commenced with a grand opening ceremony, setting the stage for an exhilarating clash between Mumbai Champions and Telangana Tigers. Mumbai Champions wasted no time asserting their dominance, setting a formidable target of 211 runs for Telangana Tigers.

Phil Mustard smashed 60 in 31 balls giving the side a firing start to the tournament. Mumbai started off with a brisk rate and accelerated in the second half of the innings as Peter Trego came firing on cylinders and smashed 92 in 44 balls. The English cricketers slammed eight boundaries and 6 maximums and took his side over the 200-run mark as Mumbai Champions scored 210 for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

In response, Telangana Tigers faced the daunting task of chasing down the target. Despite a valiant effort by Manpreet Gony and Chandrashekar Thota, who revived the innings with some fiery shots, the Telangana Tigers faltered under pressure. Mumbai Champions' disciplined bowling attack restricted Telangana Tigers to 184/8, securing victory by 26 runs.

With this impressive win under their belt, Mumbai Champions will now shift their focus to their next match against Chhattisgarh Warriors on Monday. Meanwhile, Telangana Tigers will look to bounce back when they face Rajasthan Legends on Sunday.