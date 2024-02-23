Raj CM Attends LS Cluster Meeting In UP, Raises ‘Abki Baar 400 Par’ Call

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 23 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma attended a Lok Sabha cluster meeting in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, where he addressed the party workers and people's representations from five Lok Sabha seats, including Sitapura Sadar, Misrikh, Hardoi, Dhaurahra and Lakhimpur.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sharma said that the path to the country's progress and development passes through Uttar Pradesh, which is the land of sages.

"Being in the Awadh region, Sitapur is the land of Lord Ram and Mother Sita. Today, India is shining for which Uttar Pradesh has a made a big contribution," the Rajasthan Chief Minister said while addressing the gathering in Sitapur district.

He also discussed the party's strategies along with various organisational issues related to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Discussing the plans and achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the party workers should start making full preparations from now to ensure a big victory for the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

CM Sharma also attacked the working style of the Congress, saying that despite ruling the country for years, it continues to seek votes from the people in the name of poverty.

Today, the same party can be seen negotiating even for single digit seats with the regional parties, he said.

CM Sharma also said that in order to make India a developed nation as per the vision of PM Modi, "we have to fulfil our duties as citizens of the country".

He also called upon all the party workers to discharge their responsibilities by reaching every booth in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, and create history by ensuring BJP's victory for a third straight term.

CM Sharma said that under the leadership of PM Modi, every member of the BJP family is working with full dedication to fulfil the target of 'Abki Baar 400 Par'.

The Rajasthan CM also offered prayers at the Maa Lalita Devi temple and wished for the prosperity of the country and the state.