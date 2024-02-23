Social Media Feud Ignites Tensions In Vadodara; Probe Underway

(MENAFN- IANS) Vadodara, Feb 23 (IANS) A dispute that began on Instagram has escalated into communal tension in Vadodara, leaving more than 10 injured, an official said on Friday.

The incident, which unfolded on the evening of February 21, has now led to a police investigation, with authorities now searching for 100-150 people involved in the violence.

An official said that the police have managed to restore law and order in the area.

A complaint has been filed against the involved parties, and a search is underway to apprehend those responsible for the violence.

Jatin Patel, a local entrepreneur who owns a mobile accessories shop, was at the centre of the controversy. Patel, known for engaging with his customers through live social media broadcasts, initiated a routine session during which he extended greetings with the phrase "Jai Shri Ram".

However, the session took a contentious turn when an Instagram user, identified as "sahid-patel-7070", left a comment that Patel deemed offensive and potentially harmful to religious sentiments. Upon further investigation, Patel traced the comment back to Sahid Patel, a resident of the Gujarat Housing Board area, opposite Mahalakshmi Society in Padra district.

Efforts to confront Sahid Patel over a phone call were unfruitful; the call went unanswered, and the contentious comment was subsequently deleted.

Sources shared the situation escalated when members of various Hindu organisations, upon hearing about the incident, converged on the Housing Board society in search of Sahid Patel.

Finding him absent, tensions heightened, leading to a standoff outside the Navapura police station where Jatin Patel had lodged his complaint.

The demonstrators, demanding Sahid Patel's arrest, chanted "Jai Shri Ram" slogans and vowed not to disperse until action was taken.

The confrontation reached a boiling point when a large group of individuals identified with the Muslim community from Khatkiwad, reportedly numbering over a hundred, arrived and engaged in a violent altercation with the Hindu demonstrators, sources said.

The ensuing melee, following by an incident of stone-pelting, had resulted in injuries to several protesters.