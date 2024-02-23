Haryana Making Changes In Logistics And Retail Policy To Benefit Investors: Deputy CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Feb 23 (IANS) Keeping in mind convenience of the stakeholders, the Haryana government is making various changes in the state's upcoming logistics, warehousing, and retail policy, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Friday.

"The state government intends to take suggestions from investors in the logistics, warehousing, and retail sectors while making this policy on the lines of various policies made in the past. It is the effort of the government that the changes made at the Central government level to promote logistics, warehousing, and retail sectors will be implemented on priority in Haryana also," he said at a meeting organised here to invite suggestions from stakeholders of industries and companies in preparing the draft of the new policy.

The period of the existing logistics, warehousing, and retail policy is ending from next month.

The state government has made various changes in the policy keeping in mind the convenience of the stakeholders of these sectors. The minimum policy of 10 acres for logistics and warehousing has been changed to 5 acres, and the requirement for warehouse roads has been changed from 60 feet to 33 feet.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that keeping in view the future, work is being done seriously on the plan to establish Panchgram along with the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway. At the same time, space for the logistics sector will also be marked in the new cities to be established in the future.

He said that the Sohna and Firozpur Jhirka area along the Delhi-Mumbai-Expressway is going to become the epicentre of port-to-land connectivity in the coming time.