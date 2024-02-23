Attacked By Stray Bull, Man Dies In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) A 42-year-old man died after he was attacked by a stray bull in Delhi's Tigri area on Friday, the police said.
The deceased has been identified as Subhash Kumar Jha, a resident of Jawahar Park in Khanpur.
According to the police, at 11.45 a.m. on Friday, an information regarding a medico-legal case (MLC) was received at the Tigri police station from the Batra Hospital.
“The victim, Subhash, was allegedly attacked by a stray bull while he was standing on the road. During treatment, the victim succumbed to his injuries,” said a senior police officer.
“The body has been handed over to the family members after autopsy,” the officer said.
MENAFN23022024000231011071ID1107891557
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.