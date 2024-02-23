Ministry Of Mines And Petroleum Holds New Tender For Jegdalek Ruby Mine

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum of de facto authorities has announced the re-tending of the Jegdalek ruby mine.

The Ministry in a newsletter issued on Friday, February 23, stated that a new bidding session for the Jegdalek ruby mine has been held between Ariana Highland and Mirza Sultan companies.

According to the statement, as a result of this bidding, Ariana Highland has been declared the winner of this tender by accepting 44 shares for the Taliban administration.

According to the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, the winning company is expected to invest $27.5 million for the extraction of rubies from this mine.

The newsletter states that the area of the Jagdalak ruby mine is 6,900 square kilometres. The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum also added that the winning company should spend $5 million on social services.

However, former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has criticized the Taliban's handling of mining extraction contracts, questioning their international legitimacy. He expressed concerns about the lack of transparency regarding the duration of these contracts and the utilization of revenues generated from them.

Speaking on a podcast about Afghanistan's economic state on February 1st, Ghani raised uncertainties surrounding the acquisition of Afghanistan's assets and the allocation of proceeds from their sale. He emphasized the need for clarity on the principles governing these acquisitions.

The Taliban has claimed to award mining contracts voluntarily, but Ghani highlighted the absence of transparency mechanisms in the process. Limited access to information further complicates understanding of the income generated from mines and its subsequent utilization.

Ghani underscored the connection between Afghanistan's illicit economy and global criminal networks, citing increased drug exports documented in a recent UN report. He criticized the unlawful conduct of mining contracts by the Taliban, asserting they lack international legitimacy.

Noting broken promises from China during his presidency, Ghani emphasized the necessity for fundamental economic development beyond reliance on customs revenues. He stressed the importance of establishing transparent financial systems and addressing corruption, especially within the Taliban's customs operations.

