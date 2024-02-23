(MENAFN- Baystreet) United Boosts Flights to Guam

Worksport Makes Small Gains on Forging Links with Auto GiantsCamber Dips on Positive Test ResultsWarner Bros. Discovery's Stock Sinks On Quarterly LossGoldman Sachs Now Expects First U.S. Rate Cut In June Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Friday, February 23, 2024

Carvana's Stock Rises 33% On First Ever Profit

Carvana's (CVNA) stock is up 33% after the used car retailer reported its first ever quarterly profit.

The company announced a profit of $450 million U.S. for all of 2023. A year earlier, in 2022, it reported a loss of $1.59 billion U.S.

Additionally, Carvana forecast a profit for the current first quarter that will be above $100 million U.S.

To achieve profitability, Carvana has cut costs by trimming inventory and reducing its advertising budget in recent months.

The company, which allows customers to buy cars online, proved popular during Covid-19 lockdowns but had struggled coming out of the pandemic.

Carvana also said in its forecast that it expects the number of used vehicles it sells in the first quarter of the year to be higher than last year.

The company reported retail gross profit per unit of $2,812 U.S., representing a nearly seven-fold increase from the final quarter of 2022.

Prior to today (Feb. 23), Carvana's stock had gained 420% over the last 12 months and was trading at $52.41 U.S. per share.











About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks