Worksport Makes Small Gains on Forging Links with Auto Giants

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) shares eked up Friday, as the company out of West Seneca, New York announced a new distribution partnership with Dix Performance North, Canada's leading wholesaler of aftermarket car and truck products. Dix Performance North - renowned for providing parts for all major car and truck brands, including industry giants like Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Hyundai, and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) - will now include Worksport's esteemed covers in their extensive catalog. This strategic alliance is expected to make Worksport's range of covers widely available throughout Canada, promising to accelerate partnership growth and contribute to significant sales and revenue increases.

This partnership follows the successful appearance of Worksport's Director of Business Development, Steve Raivio, at the prestigious automotive show earlier this week hosted by Dix Performance North, which saw participation from all major brands and manufacturers in the automotive industry.

During the show, new orders were placed for Worksport's hard-folding tonneau covers, with expectations of further orders as the Company's products continue to garner attention. Dix Performance North currently offers over 220 product lines from the industry's most respected brand names and focuses on performance parts, vehicle accessories, light truck performance for both gas and diesel engines, truck accessories, car audio, and remote car starters. This includes but is not limited to names like Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Hyundai, and Stellantis.

WKSP shares took on two cents, or 1.6%, Friday to $1.30.









