United Boosts Flights to Guam

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) shares just clear the tower Friday, on news the carrier will launch daily non-stop flights between Guam and Tokyo Haneda International Airport on May 1. Flights will operate year-round and create a more direct link between Guam and Japan's capital, given the Haneda airport's proximity to the city center. These new flights will build on United's 32 weekly flights between Guam and Tokyo-Narita, and tickets will go on sale tonight.

United plans to operate a 737-800 on this route, which has room for 166 customers – including 16 business class seats.

United is the largest airline in Guam, offering more than 87 weekly flights to 14 destinations. United has operated in Guam for more than 55 years and is the only airline today flying between Guam and Osaka, Fukuoka and Nagoya in Japan, as well as islands in the Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands and Palau.

With this addition, United will operate six daily flights from Haneda, with service to New York/Newark, Washington D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and now Guam. United also operates 10 daily flights to Tokyo'sNarita airport, with service to New York/Newark, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Guam, and Saipan. United offers more seats from the United States to Tokyo than any other U.S. airline.

UAL shares took on three cents to $45.29.









