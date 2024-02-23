French Farmers Protest Afresh Ahead Of Int'l Fair

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- Disgruntled farmers staged a new protest in Paris on Friday, demanding further governmental support on the eve of a major international agriculture fair.

Called by France's biggest farmers union (FNSEA) and Young Farmers Union (JA), the angry protesters urged the French government to cut production costs and put simpler regulations in place, according to BFM TV.

The two main farmers unions asked French farmers to drive their tractors into the capital city during the three-day Paris Agricultural Fair, which is one of the world's largest farm fairs, reported the TV.

Today's tractor movement comes three weeks after farmers lifted roadblocks around Paris and several other French cities after the government offered over USD 433 million following complaints over low earnings and stiff rules.

Meanwhile, Elysee Palace announced in a statement on X platform, formerly Twitter, that French President Emmanuel Macron would visit the Paris Agricultural Fair on Saturday to have a debate with farmers.

It said that the move primarily aimed at confirming the recently launched measures, offering new commitments and setting out a concrete track for years to come.

French farmers are upset over environmental policies, which they say curb the use of chemicals, limit their business and make their products more expensive than non-EU imports. (end)

