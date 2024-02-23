Qatar National Library Hosts Ancient Roots Of Azerbaijan Culture Book Exhibition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As a part of the Cultural Days of Azerbaijan in Qatar, a book
exhibition entitled“Ancient Roots of Azerbaijan culture,” as well
as presentations of the Arabic edition of Yevgeny Bertels' book
“Great Azerbaijani Poet Nizami” and“Poet of Three Languages -
Mahammad Fuzuli,” have been held at the Qatar National Library, Azernews reports.
Highlighting the enduring historical connections between Qatar
and Azerbaijan, Minister of State and President of Qatar National
Library (QNL) Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari stressed the
profound cultural ties between the two nations and developing
relations in various domains. Dr. Al Kuwari described the holding
of Azerbaijani Cultural Days in Qatar as a notable event in terms
of the continuous growth of cultural ties.
Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli expressed his
gratitude to Qatari Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin
Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani for his support in organizing
the Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Qatar. Karimli expressed joy in
sharing Azerbaijan's rich heritage with Qatar and stressed the
importance of expanding and developing cultural relationships,
alongside political and economic ties. He emphasized the
significance of cultural exchanges in solidifying the
Qatar-Azerbaijan relationship.
Director of the National Library of Azerbaijan, Professor Karim
Tahirov, in turn, noted that holding Azerbaijani Cultural Days in
Qatar would help deepen relations in the library area. He also
provided information about academician Yevgeny Bertels' book "Great
Azerbaijani Poet Nizami" translated into Arabic.
Furthermore, the event featured a roundtable discussion
commemorating the 530th anniversary of the renowned Azerbaijani
poet Mahammad Fuzuli, on the topic“Poet of three languages -
Mahammad Fuzuli.”
The event then featured the literary and musical sessions. The
participants viewed the“Ancient Roots of Azerbaijan Culture” book
exhibition.
Organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture, the Cultural
Days of Azerbaijan in Qatar will run until February 24.
