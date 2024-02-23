Qatar National Library Hosts Ancient Roots Of Azerbaijan Culture Book Exhibition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As a part of the Cultural Days of Azerbaijan in Qatar, a book exhibition entitled“Ancient Roots of Azerbaijan culture,” as well as presentations of the Arabic edition of Yevgeny Bertels' book “Great Azerbaijani Poet Nizami” and“Poet of Three Languages - Mahammad Fuzuli,” have been held at the Qatar National Library, Azernews reports.

Highlighting the enduring historical connections between Qatar and Azerbaijan, Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library (QNL) Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari stressed the profound cultural ties between the two nations and developing relations in various domains. Dr. Al Kuwari described the holding of Azerbaijani Cultural Days in Qatar as a notable event in terms of the continuous growth of cultural ties.

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli expressed his gratitude to Qatari Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani for his support in organizing the Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Qatar. Karimli expressed joy in sharing Azerbaijan's rich heritage with Qatar and stressed the importance of expanding and developing cultural relationships, alongside political and economic ties. He emphasized the significance of cultural exchanges in solidifying the Qatar-Azerbaijan relationship.

Director of the National Library of Azerbaijan, Professor Karim Tahirov, in turn, noted that holding Azerbaijani Cultural Days in Qatar would help deepen relations in the library area. He also provided information about academician Yevgeny Bertels' book "Great Azerbaijani Poet Nizami" translated into Arabic.

Furthermore, the event featured a roundtable discussion commemorating the 530th anniversary of the renowned Azerbaijani poet Mahammad Fuzuli, on the topic“Poet of three languages - Mahammad Fuzuli.”

The event then featured the literary and musical sessions. The participants viewed the“Ancient Roots of Azerbaijan Culture” book exhibition.

Organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture, the Cultural Days of Azerbaijan in Qatar will run until February 24.