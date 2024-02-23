Gas Price In Europe Fall To Minimum

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
The price of gas in Europe has reached a minimum for the first
time since the summer of 2021, Azernews reports.
During the auctions held today, the price of 1,000 cubic metres
of gas in Europe has fallen below $250 for the first time since
March-April 2021, marking a decrease from the previous calculation
of $260 by 3.9%.
On March 23, the price of March futures on the TTF (Title
Transfer Facility of the Netherlands, the most liquid virtual
trading centre in Europe) index amounted to $249.9.
