Hotels In Shusha Coped With A Loss Of Two Million Manats Last Year

In 2023, Shusha hotels generated revenue of AZN5 ($3), Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics
Committee's report.
This represents a significant increase of AZN2 ($1) or
68.2% compared to the previous year. The revenue was obtained from
the sale of numbers amounting to AZN2 ($1), catering services
contributing AZN2 ($1), and other services bringing in
AZN51.7 K ($30).
However, the hotel expenses amounted to AZN7 ($4), which
is significantly higher by AZN4 ($2) or 2.8 times compared to
the previous year.
The breakdown of expenses includes AZN1 ($1m) for the
purchase of goods for the preparation of drinks and meals,
AZN389 ($229K) for all types of fuel and energy expenses, AZN44K
($25) for water expenses, AZN2 ($1) for salary expenses,
AZN137 ($81K) for rental payments, AZN200 ($117) for the
current repair of basic assets, AZN1 ($0) for taxes paid to
the budget, and AZN1 ($0) for other expenses.
As a result of the netting of expenses against revenues, Shusha
Hotels incurred a loss of AZN2 ($1). However, in 2022, a
profit of AZN289 ($170K) was achieved.
Overall, the number of employees in the region's hotels was 104
people, increasing by 13 people (14.3%) over the past year. The
number of individuals accommodated in the hotels of the region in
2023 was 18,537 people, with 15,622 of them being Azerbaijani
citizens and 2,735 being foreign citizens. Compared to previous
years, the total number of accommodated individuals increased by
1,717 people (10.3%), Azerbaijani citizens by 1,507 people (10.7%),
and foreign citizens by 210 people (8.3%).
The total number of overnight stays was 19,023, significantly
higher by 4,063 overnight stays (27.2%) compared to 2022. Out of
these, 16,158 were attributed to Azerbaijani citizens and 2,865 to
foreign citizens.
Note that last year, there were 2 hotels and hotel-type facilities,
and 3 hotel and hotel-type objects in the region. The number of
rooms was 137, and the number of places (single occupancy) was
237.
