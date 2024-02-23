US Launches Project To Protect Ukrainian State Archives

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of State has launched a project to protect and digitize the collections of the State Archival Service of Ukraine, which aims to preserve Ukraine's history through its archives for future generations.

This is stated on the website of the State Department, Ukrinform reports.

The USD 645,000 project, implemented in cooperation with the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Zones (ALIPH), includes training archives staff in the management and digitization of archival documents that are at risk of damage or destruction due to war. "The materials that will be preserved include archival records in the Ukrainian language that are central to Ukraine's unique identity," the statement said.

The State Department added that the initiative to restore Ukraine's cultural heritage has a total funding of USD 10.5 million. It prioritizes cultural heritage sites and collections that have been directly affected by Russia's war in Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, 131 public libraries in Ukraine were destroyed as a result of Russian aggression , and almost 750 need repair; according to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian libraries lost more than 1.5 million publications during the full-scale invasion.