Russia Has Serious Aggressive Intentions, So Ukraine's Partners Need To Act - Danish PM

This was stated by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Lviv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I want to make it very clear that Russia has not succeeded - it has not managed to capture Ukraine and will not succeed. But what we are seeing now is a very aggressive Russia, very aggressive actions, and a Russia that has very serious aspirations - they are rearming and forming a war economy. Just a few days ago, we all saw the true face of Putin and the Russian regime. That is why allies and partners must act, we must provide more and fulfill the commitments we made, because you cannot win a war based on words alone, they must be followed by actions," Frederiksen said.

She also assured that Denmark will continue to support Ukraine as long as it is needed.

"We have already announced the 15th military aid package for Ukraine and have already started preparing the next package, because we understand how much our support is needed to save the lives of Ukrainians," the Prime Minister said.

Frederiksen also noted that Denmark was the first Scandinavian country to sign a ten-year security cooperation agreement with Ukraine, and predicted that many more such strong partnerships would soon be formed.

"I think this will show Russia and Putin very clearly that you have many partners and friends who remain with you and on whom you can count," the Danish prime minister emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen signed an agreement on security cooperatio today.

The Danish Ministry of Defense has recently announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth DKK 1.7 billion (about EUR 228 million). The funds will be used for ammunition for artillery and air defense, drones, and demining assistance.