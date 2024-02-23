Protests Countrywide Against Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 23 (Petra)-- Large-scale protests against the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, which has resulted in the martyrdom of thousands of innocent, defenseless civilians, the majority of them women and children, were organized by popular and party activists and began after Friday prayers in the capital, Amman, as well as other governorates.The United States' frequent use of its veto, which impedes international efforts to pass more explicit resolutions in the UN Security Council to end the war on Gaza and gives tacit support to the ongoing violence and genocidal atrocities in Gaza, was denounced by march participants.The participants criticized the occupation forces' acts of human genocide and honored the Palestinian people for their sacrifices in preserving their land, identity, existence, and right to establish a state.They affirmed their support for the Hashemite leadership and its noble positions, as well as their insistence on the entry of relief and humanitarian aid into the entire Gaza Strip and the transportation of food, medicine, and equipment there. This included the Royal Jordanian Air Force airdropping supplies to the Gaza Strip under the direction of His Majesty the King, and sending military field hospitals to Jenin, Nablus, to offer medical care to Palestinian families.Additionally, they made reference to the respectable stance taken by Jordan when it came to appealing before the International Court of Justice and requesting backing for UNRWA to assist refugees and displaced Palestinians.