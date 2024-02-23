Capital Punishment For Haryana Ex-Wrestling Coach For Killing Six

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 23 (IANS) A court in Haryana's Rohtak on Thursday sentenced to death a former wrestling coach for the murder of six people, including a couple and their four-year-old son, in February 2021.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Gagan Geet Kaur had on Monday held Sukhvinder guilty for murder, among other charges, and the quantum of the sentence was pronounced on Thursday.

The court also found his aide Manoj Kumar guilty of providing weapons to Sukhvinder and sentenced to three years in prison.

Sukhvinder, a resident of Sonepat district, shot dead Manoj Malik, his wife Sakshi Malik and their son Sartaj, wrestling coaches Satish Kumar and Pardeep Malik, and wrestler Pooja. Another person, Amarjeet, was injured.

The incident had taken place at a wrestling venue adjacent to a private college in Rohtak. Police had said Sukhvinder had committed the crime after his services were terminated following complaints against him.